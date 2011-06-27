  1. Home
Used 2004 Ford Focus ZX3 Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Focus
Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,510
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308/420 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque149 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower144 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle34.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front hip room49.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track58.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity28 cu.ft.
Length168.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2612 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.
EPA interior volume113 cu.ft.
Wheel base103 in.
Width66.9 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Infra-Red Clearcoat
  • Light Tundra Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Egg Yolk Yellow Clearcoat
  • Liquid Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • French Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • CD Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pitch Black Clearcoat
  • Cloud 9 White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/50R16 tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
