Used 2003 Ford Focus SVT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)237.6/303.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle34.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
leather/clothyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room49.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track58.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity112.8 cu.ft.
Length168.1 in.
Curb weight2675 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.6 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base103 in.
Width66.9 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Competition Orange
  • Infra-Red Clearcoat
  • Sonic Blue
  • Screaming Yellow
  • Pitch Black Clearcoat
  • CD Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Blue
  • Black/Red
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
P215/45R Z tiresyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
