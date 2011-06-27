  1. Home
Used 2003 Ford Focus ZX3 Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Focus
Overview
Starting MSRP
$12,820
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$12,820
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$12,820
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$12,820
Torque135 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle34.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$12,820
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$12,820
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$12,820
remote trunk releaseyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$12,820
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$12,820
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$12,820
premium clothyes
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room49.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$12,820
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$12,820
Front track58.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity42.54 cu.ft.
Length168.1 in.
Curb weight2598 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.6 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base103 in.
Width66.9 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$12,820
Exterior Colors
  • Cloud 9 White Clearcoat
  • Egg Yolk Yellow Clearcoat
  • Pitch Black Clearcoat
  • CD Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$12,820
P195/60R15 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$12,820
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$12,820
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
