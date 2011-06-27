  1. Home
Used 2002 Ford Focus SE Comfort Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,140
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle34.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room49.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track58.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity52.61 cu.ft.
Length174.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2604 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base103 in.
Width66.9 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Infra-Red Clearcoat
  • Liquid Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Grabber Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pitch Black Clearcoat
  • French Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Fort Knox Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cloud 9 White Clearcoat
  • CD Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
  • Dark Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
P195/60R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
