Used 2001 Ford Focus SE Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Focus
Overview
$16,525
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$16,525
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$16,525
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$16,525
Torque135 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle34.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$16,525
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
$16,525
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$16,525
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Rear floor matsyes
Power Feature
$16,525
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$16,525
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$16,525
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room49.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$16,525
Rear head room40 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$16,525
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base103 in.
Length178.2 in.
Width66.9 in.
Curb weight2717 lbs.
Colors
$16,525
Exterior Colors
  • Rainforest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Fort Knox Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pitch Black Clearcoat
  • Jackpot Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Infra-Red Clearcoat
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • CD Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cloud 9 White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
$16,525
P195/60R15 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
15 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$16,525
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
$16,525
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
