Used 2000 Ford Focus Sony Limited Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|25
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/31 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|290.4/409.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|25
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|135 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|130 hp @ 5300 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Optional
|side-mounted airbags
|Optional
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.3 in.
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|Front hip room
|49.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|49.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.7 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|174.9 in.
|Curb weight
|2564 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.9 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.3 in.
|Maximum payload
|924.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|103.0 in.
|Width
|66.9 in.
