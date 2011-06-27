Used 2000 Ford Focus Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Very Reliable
Well balanced, handling and solid feel without the road noise !!! Overall a great designed and attractive hatchback. Ford Focus ZX3 got daughter home in her 1st blizzard at nite. Drove me to work for 8 years x 70miles each day. 5 very long trips over 1000 miles. I even slept in the back for 2 nites. Now at 112k miles, everything still works fine. I did change the following once: Battery, Brakes, Tires, Thermostat housing, Belts, hoses, filters, front tie rod links, and plugs. Nothing on this car is hard to work on either.
Love My Ford Focus
My 2000 Ford Focus is the only vehicle that I've bought brand new ... on an angry whim when another Ford I owned broke down one too many times. Turns out, it was a great move. I've had it now for 12 years and it has 335,00 miles on it. I'm shooting for 400,000! More importantly, other than routine maintainance, the car has only had mechanical problems 3 times in all those years and miles (a broken fan belt, and two failed alternators). That's it! There are some minor things that have eventually failed, such as a CD player which, for some weird reason, only allows me to change CDs the first thing in the morning. I still drive it daily for work. I still drive it daily with no fears.
Very Reliable, Very Forgiving, and Very Good MPG
159k miles now. 37Mpg hwy . Replaced coil pack, brakes, and thermostat housing were the only normal maintenance items. The sporty look and functionality of the ZX3 Hatchback still makes me happy. After 10 years of owning the 1st year made Focus, our daughter ran off the road through a ditch and cut down a few small trees with this car. She was unhurt, the Focus was bent but not broken beyond repair. A motor mount, a tie rod, a tire, and some exhaust rebending put her back in good balance. Yes, and some body work on the rear quarter... but that was the only real big expense. Everything was repairable by the weekend warrior skills of good neighbors. Great car !
Great engineering!Great car
Awsome car its been in the family for 13 years never huge repairs just maintance that i have performed always did oil changes on time transmission service a/c blows ice cold at 35 degrees engine has 120 hp and it beat a 2011honda si an audi s4 , audi v6, audi 1.8 turbo. Honda hatch 1.8 vtec honda crx with a 1.8 gsr so my focus can take them. Over all car has been great no major issues with motor has passed all smogs with no problems iys still runs at 14.67 :1 afr i get 35-40 mpg high way even at 3000 rpm
Great car for the price
Handles like a good rally car. It can take corners at speed, but has a slightly higher ride height than other vehicles of the same size. I replaced the swaybar(stabilizer bar) bushings with stiffer polyurethane for a little less body roll. I have driven this vehicle for 7.5 years and have enjoyed it immensely. Sure, some things had to be fixed under recall, and some things broke that I had to pay for after the warranty ended, but overall I am happy. I have had worse experiences with cars I bought new. The bucket seats are built for average frames or smaller. Wide shouldered or heavier people (250+ lbs.) will notice marked problems after several years
