Used 2000 Ford Focus Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG272527
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg22/31 mpg24/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/422.4 mi.290.4/409.2 mi.316.8/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG272527
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm135 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm125 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5000 rpm130 hp @ 5300 rpm110 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.35.8 ft.35.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsOptionalOptionalOptional
side-mounted airbagsOptionalOptionalOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.43.1 in.43.1 in.
Front hip room49.4 in.no49.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.38.7 in.38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.49.5 in.49.5 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.53.5 in.53.7 in.
Measurements
Length174.9 in.168.1 in.174.9 in.
Curb weight2564 lbs.2551 lbs.2564 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.18.5 cu.ft.12.9 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Maximum payload924.0 lbs.990.0 lbs.924.0 lbs.
Wheel base103.0 in.103.0 in.103.0 in.
Width66.9 in.66.9 in.66.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno43 cu.ft.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • CD Silver Clear Coat Metallic
  • Fort Knox Gold Clear Coat Metallic
  • Infra-Red Clear Coat
  • Pitch Black Clearcoat
  • Cloud 9 Clear Coat
  • Autumn Orange Clearcoat Metallic
  • Rainforest Green Clear Coat Metallic
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Malibu Blue Clear Coat Metallic
  • Pitch Black Clearcoat
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • CD Silver Clear Coat Metallic
  • Infra-Red Clear Coat
  • Autumn Orange Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cloud 9 Clear Coat
  • Rainforest Green Clear Coat Metallic
  • Cloud 9 Clear Coat
  • Pitch Black Clearcoat
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • CD Silver Clear Coat Metallic
  • Autumn Orange Clearcoat Metallic
  • Infra-Red Clear Coat
  • Fort Knox Gold Clear Coat Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Rainforest Green Clear Coat Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Medium Graphite
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Medium Graphite
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Medium Graphite
