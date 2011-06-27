Used 2000 Ford Focus Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|27
|25
|27
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/32 mpg
|22/31 mpg
|24/32 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|316.8/422.4 mi.
|290.4/409.2 mi.
|316.8/422.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|27
|25
|27
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|125 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
|135 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|125 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|110 hp @ 5000 rpm
|130 hp @ 5300 rpm
|110 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.8 ft.
|35.8 ft.
|35.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|side-mounted airbags
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|43.1 in.
|43.1 in.
|Front hip room
|49.4 in.
|no
|49.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.5 in.
|38.7 in.
|38.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|49.5 in.
|49.5 in.
|49.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.7 in.
|53.5 in.
|53.7 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|174.9 in.
|168.1 in.
|174.9 in.
|Curb weight
|2564 lbs.
|2551 lbs.
|2564 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.9 cu.ft.
|18.5 cu.ft.
|12.9 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.3 in.
|56.3 in.
|56.3 in.
|Maximum payload
|924.0 lbs.
|990.0 lbs.
|924.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|103.0 in.
|103.0 in.
|103.0 in.
|Width
|66.9 in.
|66.9 in.
|66.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|no
|43 cu.ft.
|no
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Focus
Related Used 2000 Ford Focus info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge