Used 2018 Ford Focus ST Hatchback Consumer Reviews

After retiring, I wanted a performance hatchback, mostly for fun, but also for utility, room for my three grandsons, and acceptable gas mileage. I settled on the Focus ST base model (ST1), for the following reasons: PRICE - great bang for the buck. Everything I needed. SEATS - I tried the Recaro seats in an ST2, and no way. Ford must think an "average driver" is 5' 6" and weighs less than 110 pounds. So, that meant the ST1 base package. I really wanted heated seats, but unless I move to Minnesota, the cloth trim of the base seats are cozy enough. WEIGHT - all the items in the extra packages, especially the sunroof, add weight and don't enhance the performance. Even though I am over 65 years old, track days are part of my retirement. TECHNOLOGY - As I said, I am over 65, and can remember car radios that had vacuum tubes that required warming up. The ST1's entertainment system is easy to use and easily hooks up to my phone and playlist. One disappointment is for 2018, Ford deleted the CD player. I sometimes really want to know who (or what) Ford has for marketing research. What was the cost-benefit analysis result that dictated deleting the CD player for one more year, and thus sticking a finger in every Boomer's eye, was A Good Thing. Remember, after 2018 there are no more Foci in the U.S. PERFORMANCE: After 6000 miles the car makes me grin every time I get in it. Tor---------que steer? What torque st----------eer? Admittedly, as this was my first-ever front wheel drive car, the torque steer was a little alarming, but after getting used to it, I love it. And I now know how to use it. My wife and I took a road trip down the coast and she enjoyed the comfort, and got a few giggles when we shot by slow-movers on two-lane roads. STYLE - I like the looks of the car, and get the impression that even after a decade, it will still be an attractive car. Just look at a 2009 Mazdaspeed3 and you will know what I mean. AMERICAN MADE - I'm not necessarily what you would call a flag-waiver, as I shun American motorcycles in favor of those from a small island nation. But, I am an Army veteran, vote in every election, had a career building fighter jets and big transports, and I like that the ST is made right here. Yeah, I know the engine and transmission are from elsewhere, and the electronics are from (I hope) a small island nation, but it's a Ford. True blue oval. I do have to say, though, that if Subaru had still made a hatch version of the WRX, that might have been my first choice. That said, I am completely happy with my purchase.