Used 2013 Ford Focus ST Hatchback Consumer Reviews

4.6
21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Very Nice Hot-hatch

nepaforte, 11/20/2012
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

I bought a Base Focus ST without any additional options. My main concern was to have bluetooth connectivity as an option which the car comes standard with. As far as the interior is concerned, it's slightly cramped compared to rivals and does not have as much "cubby" space as other cars. This can be averted though through getting the ST2 package trim. The materials are all soft touch and feel like they are from higher quality car. The ride and road noise are fantastic for this car. Any outside noise (including tire noise) is very muted and the ride while firm and somewhat busy, abosrbs manholes and bridge joints beautifully. The engine is powerful and handling spot on as well!

LOVE THIS CAR

aeryn7, 02/16/2013
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

Did a lot of research on hatchbacks, read all these rave reviews about this little hot hatch. They are totally spot on. BMW quality interior, smooth shifter, no turbo lag at all, I don't have any issues with torque steer, I laugh out loud when I'm taking a curve. It's a fast car, but I find it also a perfectly well behaved commuter car. You can take it easy or drive it hard. After owning M3s, S4s, and a 911 I can say this is a very respectable performer and dollar for dollar an amazing value. Can't believe what Ford has done with this car, bravo to the engineers.

Focus ST

vooch, 12/09/2012
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I'd say the Focus ST is a split between the GTI and what I've heard of the MPS 3. I've owned a GTI but I have not owned a MPS 3. I use the GTI as a baseline against the Focus. The GTI is definitely more refined. The best thing about the car is the powertrain for sure. Everything else is secondary. The reason I got it was because hatches are way more utilitarian than trunks, for the size of the car. Americans don't seem to understand that. Also the gas mileage is better than what I'm coming from (Genesis Coupe v6), and I already owned a GTI.

my new Focus ST

craig367, 01/26/2013
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Really nice car, well built and fun to drive. Shifter is smooth with excellent position and clutch has a good feel. I kept the price down with a base model and sun roof the only extra. This avoids the Ford My Touch complications and the base seats are fine. Of course the Recaros have more sex appeal, but I needed to save a little. I drive it in the Northeast so I added all season tires as it's a daily driver. If you want a hatch with a manual tranny; this is the car.

Denver to LA and Back - ST3 is Excellent

mark331, 12/30/2012
15 of 17 people found this review helpful

Fun, Practical, Comfortable - Even after 2 fifteen hour days, I still want to get into the car just to drive it! Driving this car is addicting. The car pull the passes in 6th gear, no need to shift. It still has torque to spare so even when someone cuts you off, you can still accelerate. Just unbelievable. When taking a turn too fast in the snow, the stability system allows the back end swing out a bit. Then apply power and the car pulls strait. Too much fun. I will have to take it to a tack when I put back on the summer tires. That sums it up with this car - it's performance exceeds what you can use on the street, but it hasn't sacrificed comfort or refinement.

