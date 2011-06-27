Used 2013 Ford Focus ST Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,700
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.3/387.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.1 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,700
Torque270 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower252 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,700
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,700
Equipment Group 202Ayes
Equipment Group 201Ayes
Equipment Group 200Ayes
Cargo Management Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,700
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
110 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,700
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,700
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,700
Voice-Activated Navigationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,700
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,700
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room53.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,700
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,700
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Moonroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,700
Front track61.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity44.8 cu.ft.
Length171.7 in.
Curb weight3223 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.8 cu.ft.
Height58.4 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width71.8 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,700
Exterior Colors
  • Race Red
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Performance Blue
  • Tangerine Scream Tri-Coat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Charcoal Black w/Tangerine Scream Accent, leather/cloth
  • Smoke Storm, leather/cloth
  • Charcoal Black w/Performance Blue Accent, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,700
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
P235/40R Y tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,700
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
