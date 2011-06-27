  1. Home
2019 Ford Flex Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Flex
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,590
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,590
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,590
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.0/390.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,590
Torque350 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower365 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,590
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,590
Appearance Packageyes
Class III Trailer Tow Packageyes
Equipment Group 303Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,590
Sony premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
390 watts stereo outputyes
Sony premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,590
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,590
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,590
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
2nd Row 40/40 Heated Reclining Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,590
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,590
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,590
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room44.3 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,590
Multi-Panel Vista Roofyes
Roof Rack Side Railsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,590
Maximum cargo capacity83.2 cu.ft.
Length201.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Curb weight4828 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.0 cu.ft.
Height68.0 in.
EPA interior volume175.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width75.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,590
Exterior Colors
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Blue Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Oxford White
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Earth Gray Inserts w/Dark Earth Gray Bolsters, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Dune, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,590
inside mounted spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
P255/45R V tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,590
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,590
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

