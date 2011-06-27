  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Flex
  4. Used 2018 Ford Flex
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Ford Flex Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Flex
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,495
See Flex Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,495
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.6/427.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,495
Torque254 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower287 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,495
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,495
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Equipment Group 301Ayes
Appearance Packageyes
Class III Trailer Tow Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,495
Sony premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
390 watts stereo outputyes
Sony premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,495
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,495
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,495
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
2nd Row 40/40 Reclining Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,495
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,495
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,495
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room44.3 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,495
Multi-Panel Vista Roofyes
20" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Roof Rack Side Railsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,495
Maximum cargo capacity83.2 cu.ft.
Length201.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Curb weight4439 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.0 cu.ft.
Height68.0 in.
EPA interior volume175.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width75.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,495
Exterior Colors
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Oxford White
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Shadow Black
  • Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Earth Gray Inserts w/Dark Earth Gray Bolsters, leather
  • Dune, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,495
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/55R19 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,495
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,495
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Flex Inventory

Related Used 2018 Ford Flex Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles