Used 2018 Ford Flex Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Flex Wagon
SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,138*
Total Cash Price
$31,603
Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,138*
Total Cash Price
$31,603
SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,694*
Total Cash Price
$27,372
SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,904*
Total Cash Price
$24,884
Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,420*
Total Cash Price
$25,879
Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,445*
Total Cash Price
$35,086
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Flex Wagon SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$953
|$982
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$1,072
|$5,058
|Maintenance
|$552
|$410
|$2,409
|$1,033
|$1,133
|$5,537
|Repairs
|$165
|$390
|$573
|$668
|$777
|$2,573
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,709
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,943
|Financing
|$1,699
|$1,368
|$1,011
|$634
|$229
|$4,940
|Depreciation
|$6,598
|$3,038
|$2,675
|$2,369
|$2,127
|$16,806
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,801
|$8,434
|$9,991
|$8,124
|$7,788
|$48,138
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Flex Wagon Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$953
|$982
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$1,072
|$5,058
|Maintenance
|$552
|$410
|$2,409
|$1,033
|$1,133
|$5,537
|Repairs
|$165
|$390
|$573
|$668
|$777
|$2,573
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,709
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,943
|Financing
|$1,699
|$1,368
|$1,011
|$634
|$229
|$4,940
|Depreciation
|$6,598
|$3,038
|$2,675
|$2,369
|$2,127
|$16,806
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,801
|$8,434
|$9,991
|$8,124
|$7,788
|$48,138
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Flex Wagon SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$825
|$850
|$876
|$902
|$928
|$4,381
|Maintenance
|$479
|$355
|$2,087
|$894
|$981
|$4,796
|Repairs
|$143
|$338
|$496
|$579
|$673
|$2,229
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,481
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,683
|Financing
|$1,472
|$1,185
|$876
|$549
|$198
|$4,279
|Depreciation
|$5,715
|$2,631
|$2,317
|$2,052
|$1,843
|$14,556
|Fuel
|$1,840
|$1,895
|$1,953
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$9,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,954
|$7,305
|$8,654
|$7,037
|$6,745
|$41,694
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Flex Wagon SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$750
|$773
|$796
|$820
|$844
|$3,983
|Maintenance
|$435
|$323
|$1,897
|$813
|$892
|$4,360
|Repairs
|$130
|$307
|$451
|$526
|$612
|$2,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,346
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,530
|Financing
|$1,338
|$1,077
|$796
|$499
|$180
|$3,890
|Depreciation
|$5,195
|$2,392
|$2,106
|$1,865
|$1,675
|$13,233
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,867
|$6,641
|$7,867
|$6,397
|$6,132
|$37,904
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Flex Wagon Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$780
|$804
|$828
|$853
|$878
|$4,142
|Maintenance
|$452
|$336
|$1,973
|$846
|$928
|$4,534
|Repairs
|$135
|$319
|$469
|$547
|$636
|$2,107
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,400
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,591
|Financing
|$1,392
|$1,120
|$828
|$519
|$187
|$4,046
|Depreciation
|$5,403
|$2,488
|$2,190
|$1,940
|$1,742
|$13,762
|Fuel
|$1,740
|$1,792
|$1,846
|$1,901
|$1,958
|$9,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,302
|$6,907
|$8,182
|$6,653
|$6,377
|$39,420
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Flex Wagon Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$1,190
|$5,616
|Maintenance
|$613
|$455
|$2,675
|$1,146
|$1,258
|$6,148
|Repairs
|$183
|$433
|$636
|$742
|$863
|$2,857
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,898
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,157
|Financing
|$1,887
|$1,519
|$1,122
|$704
|$254
|$5,485
|Depreciation
|$7,325
|$3,373
|$2,969
|$2,630
|$2,362
|$18,659
|Fuel
|$2,359
|$2,429
|$2,503
|$2,577
|$2,655
|$12,524
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,322
|$9,364
|$11,092
|$9,020
|$8,646
|$53,445
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Flex
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Ford Flex in Virginia is:not available
