Used 2017 Ford Flex Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Flex Wagon
SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,863*
Total Cash Price
$29,788
Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,863*
Total Cash Price
$29,788
Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,188*
Total Cash Price
$25,801
Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,832*
Total Cash Price
$24,393
SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,262*
Total Cash Price
$23,455
SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,359*
Total Cash Price
$33,072
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Flex Wagon SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$953
|$982
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$1,072
|$5,058
|Maintenance
|$406
|$2,353
|$1,021
|$1,022
|$2,673
|$7,476
|Repairs
|$384
|$559
|$652
|$759
|$886
|$3,240
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,615
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,849
|Financing
|$1,601
|$1,289
|$954
|$597
|$215
|$4,656
|Depreciation
|$6,586
|$2,893
|$2,544
|$2,256
|$2,024
|$16,303
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,670
|$10,323
|$8,494
|$8,056
|$9,321
|$49,863
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Flex Wagon Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$953
|$982
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$1,072
|$5,058
|Maintenance
|$406
|$2,353
|$1,021
|$1,022
|$2,673
|$7,476
|Repairs
|$384
|$559
|$652
|$759
|$886
|$3,240
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,615
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,849
|Financing
|$1,601
|$1,289
|$954
|$597
|$215
|$4,656
|Depreciation
|$6,586
|$2,893
|$2,544
|$2,256
|$2,024
|$16,303
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,670
|$10,323
|$8,494
|$8,056
|$9,321
|$49,863
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Flex Wagon Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$825
|$850
|$876
|$902
|$928
|$4,381
|Maintenance
|$352
|$2,038
|$884
|$886
|$2,316
|$6,476
|Repairs
|$332
|$484
|$564
|$658
|$768
|$2,806
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,399
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,602
|Financing
|$1,387
|$1,117
|$826
|$517
|$186
|$4,033
|Depreciation
|$5,705
|$2,506
|$2,203
|$1,954
|$1,753
|$14,121
|Fuel
|$1,840
|$1,895
|$1,953
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$9,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,840
|$8,941
|$7,357
|$6,977
|$8,073
|$43,188
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Flex Wagon Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$780
|$804
|$828
|$853
|$878
|$4,142
|Maintenance
|$333
|$1,927
|$836
|$837
|$2,189
|$6,122
|Repairs
|$314
|$458
|$534
|$622
|$726
|$2,653
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,323
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,514
|Financing
|$1,311
|$1,056
|$781
|$489
|$176
|$3,813
|Depreciation
|$5,393
|$2,369
|$2,083
|$1,847
|$1,658
|$13,350
|Fuel
|$1,740
|$1,792
|$1,846
|$1,901
|$1,958
|$9,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,195
|$8,453
|$6,956
|$6,597
|$7,633
|$40,832
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Flex Wagon SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$750
|$773
|$796
|$820
|$844
|$3,983
|Maintenance
|$320
|$1,853
|$804
|$805
|$2,105
|$5,887
|Repairs
|$302
|$440
|$513
|$598
|$698
|$2,551
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,272
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,456
|Financing
|$1,261
|$1,015
|$751
|$470
|$169
|$3,666
|Depreciation
|$5,186
|$2,278
|$2,003
|$1,776
|$1,594
|$12,837
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,764
|$8,128
|$6,688
|$6,343
|$7,339
|$39,262
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Flex Wagon SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$1,190
|$5,616
|Maintenance
|$451
|$2,613
|$1,134
|$1,135
|$2,968
|$8,301
|Repairs
|$426
|$620
|$723
|$843
|$984
|$3,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,794
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,053
|Financing
|$1,778
|$1,431
|$1,059
|$663
|$238
|$5,169
|Depreciation
|$7,312
|$3,212
|$2,824
|$2,504
|$2,248
|$18,100
|Fuel
|$2,359
|$2,429
|$2,503
|$2,577
|$2,655
|$12,524
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,177
|$11,460
|$9,430
|$8,944
|$10,348
|$55,359
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Ford Flex in Virginia is:not available
