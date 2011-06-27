  1. Home
Used 2014 Ford Flex Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Flex
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,375
See Flex Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,375
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,375
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.6/427.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,375
Torque350 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower365 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle41.5 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,375
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,375
Appearance Packageyes
Equipment Group 302Ayes
Class III Trailer Tow Packageyes
Equipment Group 303Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,375
Sony premium brand speakersyes
video monitoryes
mast antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
390 watts stereo outputyes
Sony premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,375
front seatback storageyes
12V and 110V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo netyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,375
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,375
DVD Headrestyes
2nd Row 40/40 Heated Reclining Seatsyes
Rear Console Refrigeration Systemyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
2nd Row Floor Consoleyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,375
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,375
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.8 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front head room41.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,375
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room44.3 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,375
Multi-Panel Vista Roofyes
Roof Rack Side Railsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,375
Front track65.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity83.2 cu.ft.
Length201.8 in.
Curb weight4839 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.0 cu.ft.
Height68.0 in.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width75.9 in.
Rear track65.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,375
Exterior Colors
  • White Suede
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Mineral Gray Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ginger Ale Metallic
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black w/Gray Inserts, premium leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Dune, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,375
19 in. wheelsyes
P235/55R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,375
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,375
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Flex Inventory

