Used 2014 Ford Flex Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Flex Wagon
SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,420*
Total Cash Price
$14,805
Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,173*
Total Cash Price
$18,802
Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,173*
Total Cash Price
$18,802
Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,662*
Total Cash Price
$16,286
SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,717*
Total Cash Price
$15,397
SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,712*
Total Cash Price
$20,875
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Flex Wagon SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$730
|$752
|$774
|$798
|$822
|$3,876
|Maintenance
|$769
|$160
|$2,174
|$334
|$946
|$4,383
|Repairs
|$493
|$570
|$667
|$779
|$907
|$3,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$822
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,006
|Financing
|$796
|$641
|$474
|$296
|$107
|$2,314
|Depreciation
|$3,714
|$1,568
|$1,380
|$1,223
|$1,098
|$8,983
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,914
|$5,375
|$7,202
|$5,213
|$5,716
|$32,420
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Flex Wagon Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$927
|$955
|$983
|$1,013
|$1,044
|$4,923
|Maintenance
|$977
|$203
|$2,761
|$424
|$1,201
|$5,566
|Repairs
|$626
|$724
|$847
|$989
|$1,152
|$4,338
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,044
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,278
|Financing
|$1,011
|$814
|$602
|$376
|$136
|$2,939
|Depreciation
|$4,717
|$1,991
|$1,753
|$1,553
|$1,394
|$11,408
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,321
|$6,826
|$9,147
|$6,621
|$7,259
|$41,173
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Flex Wagon Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$927
|$955
|$983
|$1,013
|$1,044
|$4,923
|Maintenance
|$977
|$203
|$2,761
|$424
|$1,201
|$5,566
|Repairs
|$626
|$724
|$847
|$989
|$1,152
|$4,338
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,044
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,278
|Financing
|$1,011
|$814
|$602
|$376
|$136
|$2,939
|Depreciation
|$4,717
|$1,991
|$1,753
|$1,553
|$1,394
|$11,408
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,321
|$6,826
|$9,147
|$6,621
|$7,259
|$41,173
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Flex Wagon Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$803
|$827
|$851
|$878
|$904
|$4,264
|Maintenance
|$846
|$176
|$2,391
|$367
|$1,041
|$4,821
|Repairs
|$542
|$627
|$734
|$857
|$998
|$3,758
|Taxes & Fees
|$904
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,107
|Financing
|$876
|$705
|$521
|$326
|$118
|$2,545
|Depreciation
|$4,085
|$1,725
|$1,518
|$1,345
|$1,208
|$9,881
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$9,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,805
|$5,913
|$7,922
|$5,734
|$6,288
|$35,662
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Flex Wagon SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$759
|$782
|$805
|$830
|$855
|$4,031
|Maintenance
|$800
|$166
|$2,261
|$347
|$984
|$4,558
|Repairs
|$513
|$593
|$694
|$810
|$943
|$3,553
|Taxes & Fees
|$855
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,046
|Financing
|$828
|$667
|$493
|$308
|$111
|$2,407
|Depreciation
|$3,863
|$1,631
|$1,435
|$1,272
|$1,142
|$9,342
|Fuel
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$1,754
|$1,806
|$1,862
|$8,780
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,271
|$5,590
|$7,490
|$5,422
|$5,945
|$33,717
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Flex Wagon SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,091
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$5,465
|Maintenance
|$1,084
|$226
|$3,065
|$471
|$1,334
|$6,180
|Repairs
|$695
|$804
|$940
|$1,098
|$1,279
|$4,817
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,159
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,418
|Financing
|$1,122
|$904
|$668
|$417
|$151
|$3,263
|Depreciation
|$5,237
|$2,211
|$1,946
|$1,724
|$1,548
|$12,666
|Fuel
|$2,242
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,449
|$2,524
|$11,903
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,569
|$7,579
|$10,155
|$7,350
|$8,060
|$45,712
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Flex
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Ford Flex in Virginia is:not available
