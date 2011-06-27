  1. Home
Used 2010 Ford Flex Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,465
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,465
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,465
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.6/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,465
Torque350 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower355 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,465
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,465
Rapid Spec Package 304Ayes
Class III Trailer Tow Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,465
Sony premium brand speakersyes
video monitoryes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Sony premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,465
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo netyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,465
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,465
2nd Row 40/40 Heated Reclining Seatsyes
Dual Headrest DVD Rear Entertainment Systemyes
Active Park Assistyes
Rear Console Refrigeration Systemyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
2nd Row Floor Consoleyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,465
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,465
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room40.8 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front head room41.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,465
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room44.3 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,465
Vista Roofyes
White Suede Two-Tone Roofyes
Chrome Roof Rack Side Railsyes
White Platinum Tri-Coat Paintyes
Ingot Silver Two-Tone Roofyes
Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,465
Front track65.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity83.2 cu.ft.
Length201.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Curb weight4839 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.0 cu.ft.
Height68.0 in.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width75.9 in.
Rear track65.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,465
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Cinnamon Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Ink Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Tuxedo Black
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather
  • Medium Light Stone, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,465
19 in. wheelsyes
P235/55R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,465
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,465
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
