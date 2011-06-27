  1. Home
Used 2009 Ford Flex Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Flex
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,960
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,960
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,960
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.2/446.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,960
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower262 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,960
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,960
Sony premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Sony premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,960
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo netyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,960
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,960
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,960
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room40.8 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front head room41.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,960
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room44.3 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,960
Front track65.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity83.2 cu.ft.
Length201.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Curb weight4468 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.0 cu.ft.
Height68.0 in.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width75.9 in.
Rear track65.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,960
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Ink Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cinnamon Clearcoat Metallic
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Platinum Tri-Coat
  • White Suede Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather
  • Medium Light Stone, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,960
19 in. wheelsyes
P235/55R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,960
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,960
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
