Used 2007 Ford Five Hundred Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
$28,460
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,460
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,460
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,460
Torque207 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower203 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,460
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,460
320 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,460
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,460
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,460
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,460
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,460
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room41.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,460
Front track64.6 in.
Length200.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3825 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.2 cu.ft.
Height61.5 in.
EPA interior volume129 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.9 in.
Width74.5 in.
Rear track65.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,460
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Titanium Green Metallic
  • Red Fire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Merlot Clearcoat Metallic
  • Alloy Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dune Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pebble, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,460
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/55R18 tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,460
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,460
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
