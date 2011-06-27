  1. Home
Used 2007 Ford Five Hundred SEL Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,885
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,885
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,885
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,885
Torque207 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower203 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,885
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,885
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,885
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,885
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,885
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,885
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.4 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,885
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room41.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,885
Front track64.6 in.
Length200.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3825 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.2 cu.ft.
Height61.5 in.
EPA interior volume129 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.9 in.
Width74.5 in.
Rear track65.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,885
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Titanium Green Metallic
  • Red Fire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Alloy Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dune Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Shale, cloth
  • Pebble, cloth
  • Pebble, leather
  • Shale, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,885
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P215/60R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,885
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,885
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
