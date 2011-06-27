  1. Home
Used 2005 Ford Five Hundred Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Five Hundred
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,290
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,290
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,290
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)361.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,290
Torque207 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower203 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,290
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,290
320 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,290
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
trunk lightyes
rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,290
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,290
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,290
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,290
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,290
Front track64.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity21.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3643 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Length200.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height60.1 in.
EPA interior volume128.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.9 in.
Width74.5 in.
Rear track65.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,290
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Titanium Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Merlot Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pebble
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,290
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/55R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,290
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,290
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
