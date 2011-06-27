Used 2005 Ford Five Hundred SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2005 Five Hundred
Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower203 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
carbon trim on center consoleyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track64.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity21.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3815 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Length200.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height60.1 in.
EPA interior volume128.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.9 in.
Width74.5 in.
Rear track65.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Titanium Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Red Fire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Pebble
  • Shale
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
P215/60R17 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
