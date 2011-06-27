Used 2018 Ford Fiesta Titanium Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|31
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|27/37 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|334.8/458.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|12.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|31
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|112 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.6 l
|Horsepower
|120 hp @ 6350 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.4 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
|Equipment Group 300A
|yes
|Smoker's Package (VP)
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|100 watts stereo output
|yes
|8 total speakers
|yes
|Sony premium brand speakers
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Sony premium brand stereo system
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Navigation w/6.5" Color Touchscreen
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|bucket front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.6 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|39.1 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|52.7 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|50.6 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|49.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|31.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|49.0 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Power Moonroof
|yes
|Measurements
|Length
|173.5 in.
|Curb weight
|2628 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.8 cu.ft.
|Height
|58.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|97.9 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|98.0 in.
|Width
|67.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|P195/50R16 84H tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
