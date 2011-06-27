Used 2018 Ford Fiesta Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Fiesta ST
ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,032*
Total Cash Price
$15,265
Fiesta Sedan
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$29,477*
Total Cash Price
$13,222
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$26,797*
Total Cash Price
$12,020
Titanium 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,784*
Total Cash Price
$16,948
Fiesta Hatchback
Titanium 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,032*
Total Cash Price
$15,265
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$27,869*
Total Cash Price
$12,501
S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$39,392*
Total Cash Price
$17,669
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Fiesta ST ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$4,949
|Maintenance
|$1,090
|$566
|$2,019
|$1,153
|$2,183
|$7,012
|Repairs
|$121
|$288
|$422
|$491
|$574
|$1,896
|Taxes & Fees
|$855
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,063
|Financing
|$820
|$660
|$489
|$306
|$110
|$2,386
|Depreciation
|$4,237
|$1,590
|$1,400
|$1,240
|$1,113
|$9,578
|Fuel
|$1,346
|$1,387
|$1,429
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,401
|$5,504
|$6,800
|$5,732
|$6,596
|$34,032
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Fiesta Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$807
|$832
|$857
|$882
|$909
|$4,287
|Maintenance
|$944
|$491
|$1,749
|$999
|$1,891
|$6,073
|Repairs
|$105
|$250
|$365
|$426
|$497
|$1,642
|Taxes & Fees
|$740
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$921
|Financing
|$711
|$572
|$424
|$265
|$96
|$2,067
|Depreciation
|$3,670
|$1,377
|$1,212
|$1,074
|$964
|$8,296
|Fuel
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$6,191
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,142
|$4,767
|$5,889
|$4,964
|$5,713
|$29,477
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Fiesta Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$734
|$756
|$779
|$802
|$826
|$3,897
|Maintenance
|$858
|$446
|$1,590
|$908
|$1,719
|$5,521
|Repairs
|$95
|$227
|$332
|$387
|$452
|$1,493
|Taxes & Fees
|$673
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$837
|Financing
|$646
|$520
|$385
|$241
|$87
|$1,879
|Depreciation
|$3,336
|$1,252
|$1,102
|$976
|$876
|$7,542
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,402
|$4,334
|$5,354
|$4,513
|$5,194
|$26,797
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Fiesta Sedan Titanium 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$1,165
|$5,495
|Maintenance
|$1,210
|$629
|$2,242
|$1,280
|$2,424
|$7,785
|Repairs
|$134
|$320
|$468
|$546
|$637
|$2,105
|Taxes & Fees
|$949
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,180
|Financing
|$911
|$733
|$543
|$340
|$123
|$2,649
|Depreciation
|$4,704
|$1,765
|$1,554
|$1,376
|$1,235
|$10,634
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,437
|$6,111
|$7,549
|$6,363
|$7,324
|$37,784
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Fiesta Hatchback Titanium 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$4,949
|Maintenance
|$1,090
|$566
|$2,019
|$1,153
|$2,183
|$7,012
|Repairs
|$121
|$288
|$422
|$491
|$574
|$1,896
|Taxes & Fees
|$855
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,063
|Financing
|$820
|$660
|$489
|$306
|$110
|$2,386
|Depreciation
|$4,237
|$1,590
|$1,400
|$1,240
|$1,113
|$9,578
|Fuel
|$1,346
|$1,387
|$1,429
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,401
|$5,504
|$6,800
|$5,732
|$6,596
|$34,032
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Fiesta Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$763
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$4,053
|Maintenance
|$892
|$464
|$1,654
|$944
|$1,788
|$5,742
|Repairs
|$99
|$236
|$345
|$402
|$470
|$1,553
|Taxes & Fees
|$700
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$870
|Financing
|$672
|$541
|$400
|$251
|$90
|$1,954
|Depreciation
|$3,469
|$1,302
|$1,146
|$1,015
|$911
|$7,844
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,698
|$4,507
|$5,568
|$4,694
|$5,402
|$27,869
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Fiesta Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,145
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$5,729
|Maintenance
|$1,261
|$656
|$2,337
|$1,335
|$2,527
|$8,116
|Repairs
|$140
|$334
|$488
|$569
|$664
|$2,195
|Taxes & Fees
|$989
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,230
|Financing
|$950
|$764
|$566
|$354
|$128
|$2,762
|Depreciation
|$4,904
|$1,840
|$1,620
|$1,435
|$1,288
|$11,087
|Fuel
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,654
|$1,702
|$1,754
|$8,273
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,881
|$6,371
|$7,870
|$6,634
|$7,635
|$39,392
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
