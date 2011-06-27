Used 2017 Ford Fiesta Titanium Features & Specs

  1. Home
Starting MSRP
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.8/458.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque112 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 6350 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Smoker's Package (VP)yes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
Sony premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Sony premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Navigation w/6.5" Color Touchscreenyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.
Rear leg room31.2 in.
Rear shoulder room49.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Power Moonroofyes
License Plate Bracketyes
Keyless Entry Keypad (VP)yes
Measurements
Length173.5 in.
Curb weight2628 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume97.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.0 in.
Width67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Chrome Copper Metallic
  • Bohai Bay Mint Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Blue Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P195/50R16 84H tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
