Used 2017 Ford Fiesta ST Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,140
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,140
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,140
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.4/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,140
Torque202 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower197 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.5 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,140
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,140
Smoker's Package (VP)yes
Equipment Group 400Ayes
ST Recaro Packageyes
ST Protection Package (VP)yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,140
100 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
Sony premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Sony premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,140
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,140
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,140
Navigation w/6.5" Color Touchscreenyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,140
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,140
premium clothyes
Front head room39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room50.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,140
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.
Rear leg room31.2 in.
Rear shoulder room49.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,140
17" Ebony Black Wheels w/Red Brake Calipersyes
Power Moonroofyes
License Plate Bracketyes
17" High Performance All-Season Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,140
Length160.1 in.
Curb weight2742 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume95.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.0 in.
Width67.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,140
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Shadow Black
  • Orange Spice Metallic Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Molten Orange, leather/cloth
  • Smoke Storm, leather/cloth
  • Charcoal Black w/Reverse Contrast Stitching, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,140
inside mounted spare tireyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P205/40R W tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,140
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,140
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
