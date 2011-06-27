  1. Home
Used 2016 Ford Fiesta SE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.8/434.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque112 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 6350 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Smoker's Package (VP)yes
Cargo Management Package (VP)yes
Equipment Group 201Ayes
Equipment Group 200Ayes
Interior Protection Package (VP)yes
SE Manual EcoBoost Packageyes
Comfort Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Navigation w/6.5" Color Touchscreenyes
Kicker Subwoofer (VP)yes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.
Rear leg room31.2 in.
Rear shoulder room49.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
16" 8-Spoke Black Machined-Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Moonroofyes
License Plate Bracketyes
Keyless Entry Keypad (VP)yes
Fiesta Lower Door Stripe (VP)yes
Measurements
Length173.5 in.
Curb weight2578 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume97.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.0 in.
Width71.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Shadow Black
  • Kona Blue Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Electric Spice Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black w/Reverse Contrast Stitching, premium cloth
  • Medium Light Stone w/Embossed Seat Design, premium cloth
  • Charcoal Black w/Red Stitching, premium cloth
  • Charcoal Black w/Embossed Seat Design, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P185/60R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
