  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Fiesta
  4. Used 2016 Ford Fiesta
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Ford Fiesta Titanium Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Fiesta
More about the 2016 Fiesta
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,830
See Fiesta Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,830
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,830
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.8/434.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,830
Torque112 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 6350 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,830
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$18,830
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Smoker's Package (VP)yes
Interior Protection Package (VP)yes
Cargo Management Package (VP)yes
Exterior Protection Package (VP)yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,830
8 total speakersyes
Sony premium brand speakersyes
video monitoryes
mast antennayes
100 watts stereo outputyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Sony premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,830
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,830
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,830
Navigation w/6.5" Color Touchscreenyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,830
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,830
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,830
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.
Rear leg room31.2 in.
Rear shoulder room49.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,830
Power Moonroofyes
License Plate Bracketyes
Fiesta Lower Door Stripe (VP)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,830
Length159.7 in.
Curb weight2537 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume100.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.0 in.
Width71.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,830
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Kona Blue Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Electric Spice Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,830
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P195/50R16 84H tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,830
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,830
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Fiesta Inventory

Related Used 2016 Ford Fiesta Titanium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles