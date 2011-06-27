Used 2016 Ford Fiesta Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Fiesta ST
ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,707*
Total Cash Price
$12,487
Fiesta Sedan
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$26,541*
Total Cash Price
$9,832
Titanium 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$27,603*
Total Cash Price
$10,225
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$39,015*
Total Cash Price
$14,453
Fiesta Hatchback
Titanium 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$33,707*
Total Cash Price
$12,487
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$29,195*
Total Cash Price
$10,815
S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$37,423*
Total Cash Price
$13,863
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Fiesta ST ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$4,949
|Maintenance
|$1,994
|$1,109
|$1,996
|$486
|$2,348
|$7,934
|Repairs
|$405
|$469
|$549
|$640
|$749
|$2,812
|Taxes & Fees
|$710
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$918
|Financing
|$672
|$540
|$400
|$250
|$90
|$1,952
|Depreciation
|$3,679
|$1,284
|$1,130
|$1,002
|$899
|$7,995
|Fuel
|$1,346
|$1,387
|$1,429
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,738
|$5,800
|$6,546
|$4,920
|$6,703
|$33,707
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Fiesta Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$734
|$756
|$779
|$802
|$826
|$3,897
|Maintenance
|$1,570
|$873
|$1,572
|$383
|$1,849
|$6,247
|Repairs
|$319
|$369
|$432
|$504
|$590
|$2,214
|Taxes & Fees
|$559
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$723
|Financing
|$529
|$425
|$315
|$197
|$71
|$1,537
|Depreciation
|$2,897
|$1,011
|$890
|$789
|$708
|$6,295
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,668
|$4,567
|$5,154
|$3,874
|$5,278
|$26,541
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Fiesta Sedan Titanium 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$763
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$4,053
|Maintenance
|$1,633
|$908
|$1,635
|$398
|$1,923
|$6,497
|Repairs
|$332
|$384
|$449
|$524
|$614
|$2,303
|Taxes & Fees
|$581
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$752
|Financing
|$550
|$442
|$328
|$205
|$74
|$1,598
|Depreciation
|$3,013
|$1,051
|$926
|$821
|$736
|$6,547
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,975
|$4,750
|$5,360
|$4,029
|$5,489
|$27,603
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Fiesta Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,145
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$5,729
|Maintenance
|$2,308
|$1,283
|$2,311
|$563
|$2,718
|$9,183
|Repairs
|$469
|$542
|$635
|$741
|$867
|$3,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$822
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,063
|Financing
|$778
|$625
|$463
|$290
|$104
|$2,259
|Depreciation
|$4,259
|$1,486
|$1,308
|$1,160
|$1,041
|$9,254
|Fuel
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,654
|$1,702
|$1,754
|$8,273
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,272
|$6,713
|$7,576
|$5,695
|$7,759
|$39,015
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Fiesta Hatchback Titanium 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$4,949
|Maintenance
|$1,994
|$1,109
|$1,996
|$486
|$2,348
|$7,934
|Repairs
|$405
|$469
|$549
|$640
|$749
|$2,812
|Taxes & Fees
|$710
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$918
|Financing
|$672
|$540
|$400
|$250
|$90
|$1,952
|Depreciation
|$3,679
|$1,284
|$1,130
|$1,002
|$899
|$7,995
|Fuel
|$1,346
|$1,387
|$1,429
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,738
|$5,800
|$6,546
|$4,920
|$6,703
|$33,707
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Fiesta Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$807
|$832
|$857
|$882
|$909
|$4,287
|Maintenance
|$1,727
|$960
|$1,729
|$421
|$2,034
|$6,872
|Repairs
|$351
|$406
|$475
|$554
|$649
|$2,435
|Taxes & Fees
|$615
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$795
|Financing
|$582
|$468
|$347
|$217
|$78
|$1,691
|Depreciation
|$3,187
|$1,112
|$979
|$868
|$779
|$6,925
|Fuel
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$6,191
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,435
|$5,024
|$5,669
|$4,261
|$5,806
|$29,195
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Fiesta Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$1,165
|$5,495
|Maintenance
|$2,214
|$1,231
|$2,217
|$540
|$2,607
|$8,808
|Repairs
|$450
|$520
|$609
|$711
|$832
|$3,122
|Taxes & Fees
|$788
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,019
|Financing
|$746
|$599
|$444
|$278
|$100
|$2,167
|Depreciation
|$4,085
|$1,426
|$1,255
|$1,112
|$998
|$8,876
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,812
|$6,439
|$7,267
|$5,462
|$7,442
|$37,423
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Ford Fiesta in Virginia is:not available
