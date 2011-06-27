  1. Home
Used 2015 Ford Fiesta Titanium Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Fiesta
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$18,405
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,405
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,405
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.2/446.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,405
Torque112 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 6350 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,405
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$18,405
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Smoker's Package (VP)yes
Interior Protection Package (VP)yes
Cargo Management Package (VP)yes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
$18,405
8 total speakersyes
Sony premium brand speakersyes
video monitoryes
mast antennayes
100 watts stereo outputyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Sony premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,405
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,405
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,405
Navigation w/6.5" Color Touchscreenyes
Kicker Subwoofer (VP)yes
Instrumentation
compassyes
$18,405
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,405
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,405
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.
Rear leg room31.2 in.
Rear shoulder room49.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Power Moonroofyes
$18,405
Power Moonroofyes
License Plate Bracketyes
Fiesta Lower Door Stripe (VP)yes
Measurements
Front track57.7 in.
$18,405
Front track57.7 in.
Length173.5 in.
Curb weight2578 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume97.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.0 in.
Width71.6 in.
Rear track57.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$18,405
Exterior Colors
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Performance Blue
  • Magnetic Metallic (Late Availability)
  • Race Red
  • Green Envy Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Oxford White
  • Blue Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,405
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P195/50R16 84H tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,405
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,405
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
