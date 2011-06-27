Used 2015 Ford Fiesta Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Fiesta Sedan
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$32,628*
Total Cash Price
$10,316
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$25,691*
Total Cash Price
$8,123
Titanium 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$37,766*
Total Cash Price
$11,941
Fiesta Hatchback
S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$32,628*
Total Cash Price
$10,316
Titanium 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$28,260*
Total Cash Price
$8,935
ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$26,719*
Total Cash Price
$8,448
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$36,224*
Total Cash Price
$11,453
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Fiesta Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$916
|$944
|$972
|$1,001
|$1,030
|$4,862
|Maintenance
|$1,186
|$1,951
|$474
|$2,104
|$2,697
|$8,412
|Repairs
|$461
|$536
|$626
|$733
|$855
|$3,211
|Taxes & Fees
|$597
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$805
|Financing
|$555
|$446
|$330
|$207
|$75
|$1,613
|Depreciation
|$3,161
|$1,085
|$955
|$846
|$759
|$6,806
|Fuel
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$6,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,179
|$6,355
|$4,792
|$6,367
|$6,935
|$32,628
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Fiesta Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$721
|$743
|$765
|$788
|$811
|$3,828
|Maintenance
|$934
|$1,536
|$373
|$1,657
|$2,124
|$6,624
|Repairs
|$363
|$422
|$493
|$577
|$673
|$2,528
|Taxes & Fees
|$470
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$634
|Financing
|$437
|$351
|$260
|$163
|$59
|$1,270
|Depreciation
|$2,489
|$854
|$752
|$666
|$598
|$5,359
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,440
|$5,004
|$3,773
|$5,013
|$5,461
|$25,691
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Fiesta Sedan Titanium 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,192
|$5,627
|Maintenance
|$1,373
|$2,258
|$548
|$2,436
|$3,122
|$9,737
|Repairs
|$534
|$620
|$725
|$848
|$989
|$3,716
|Taxes & Fees
|$691
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$932
|Financing
|$642
|$516
|$382
|$240
|$87
|$1,867
|Depreciation
|$3,659
|$1,255
|$1,105
|$979
|$879
|$7,878
|Fuel
|$1,508
|$1,554
|$1,601
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$8,009
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,467
|$7,356
|$5,546
|$7,369
|$8,028
|$37,766
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Fiesta Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$916
|$944
|$972
|$1,001
|$1,030
|$4,862
|Maintenance
|$1,186
|$1,951
|$474
|$2,104
|$2,697
|$8,412
|Repairs
|$461
|$536
|$626
|$733
|$855
|$3,211
|Taxes & Fees
|$597
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$805
|Financing
|$555
|$446
|$330
|$207
|$75
|$1,613
|Depreciation
|$3,161
|$1,085
|$955
|$846
|$759
|$6,806
|Fuel
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$6,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,179
|$6,355
|$4,792
|$6,367
|$6,935
|$32,628
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Fiesta Hatchback Titanium 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$793
|$817
|$842
|$867
|$892
|$4,211
|Maintenance
|$1,027
|$1,690
|$410
|$1,823
|$2,336
|$7,286
|Repairs
|$399
|$464
|$542
|$635
|$740
|$2,781
|Taxes & Fees
|$517
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$697
|Financing
|$481
|$386
|$286
|$179
|$65
|$1,397
|Depreciation
|$2,738
|$939
|$827
|$733
|$658
|$5,895
|Fuel
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,233
|$1,271
|$5,993
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,084
|$5,504
|$4,150
|$5,514
|$6,007
|$28,260
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Fiesta Hatchback ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$750
|$773
|$796
|$820
|$843
|$3,981
|Maintenance
|$971
|$1,597
|$388
|$1,723
|$2,209
|$6,889
|Repairs
|$378
|$439
|$513
|$600
|$700
|$2,629
|Taxes & Fees
|$489
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$659
|Financing
|$454
|$365
|$270
|$170
|$61
|$1,321
|Depreciation
|$2,589
|$888
|$782
|$693
|$622
|$5,573
|Fuel
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,666
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,698
|$5,204
|$3,924
|$5,214
|$5,679
|$26,719
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Fiesta Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,017
|$1,048
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$5,397
|Maintenance
|$1,317
|$2,166
|$526
|$2,336
|$2,995
|$9,340
|Repairs
|$512
|$595
|$695
|$814
|$949
|$3,564
|Taxes & Fees
|$663
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$894
|Financing
|$616
|$495
|$367
|$230
|$83
|$1,791
|Depreciation
|$3,509
|$1,204
|$1,060
|$939
|$843
|$7,556
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,080
|$7,056
|$5,320
|$7,068
|$7,700
|$36,224
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Fiesta
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Ford Fiesta in Virginia is:not available
