Used 2014 Ford Fiesta ST Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.4/434.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque214 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower197 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
ST Recaro Package (Late Availability)yes
Smoker's Packageyes
Equipment Group 400Ayes
ST Protection Packageyes
Cargo Management Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
Sony premium brand speakersyes
video monitoryes
mast antennayes
100 watts stereo outputyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Sony premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Navigation w/6.5" Color Touchscreenyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room50.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.
Rear leg room31.2 in.
Rear shoulder room49.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Over The Top Racing Stripes Graphicyes
17" Rado Grey Premium Painted Wheels w/Red Brake Calipersyes
Power Moonroofyes
License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Front track57.7 in.
Length160.1 in.
Curb weight2720 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume95.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.0 in.
Width67.8 in.
Rear track57.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Molten Orange Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Race Red
  • Green Envy Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Performance Blue
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, premium cloth
  • Smoke Storm, leather/cloth
  • Molten Orange, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
205/40R W tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles