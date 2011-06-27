  1. Home
Used 2014 Ford Fiesta SE Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Fiesta
Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,580
See Fiesta Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,580
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,580
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.0 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,580
Torque112 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 6350 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,580
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$15,580
Super Fuel Economy Packageyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Equipment Group 201Byes
Equipment Group 200Ayes
Interior Protection Packageyes
SE Manual EcoBoost Packageyes
Comfort Packageyes
Cargo Management Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,580
AM/FM stereoyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,580
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,580
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$15,580
SYNC w/MyFord Touch and Navigationyes
Kicker Subwooferyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,580
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,580
premium clothyes
Front head room39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,580
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.
Rear leg room31.2 in.
Rear shoulder room49.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$15,580
Power Moonroofyes
License Plate Bracketyes
Keyless Entry Keypadyes
Fiesta Lower Door Stripeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,580
Front track57.7 in.
Length173.6 in.
Curb weight2578 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume97.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.0 in.
Width67.8 in.
Rear track57.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,580
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Oxford White
  • Storm Grey Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Race Red
  • Green Envy Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Performance Blue
Interior Colors
  • Medium Light Stone w/Embossed Seat Design, premium cloth
  • Charcoal Black w/Embossed Seat Design, premium cloth
  • Charcoal Black w/Red Stitching, premium cloth
  • Charcoal Black w/Reverse Silver Stitching, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,580
P185/60R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,580
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,580
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Fiesta Inventory

