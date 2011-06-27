  1. Home
Used 2014 Ford Fiesta Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Fiesta
Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,580
Starting MSRP
$21,400
Starting MSRP
$18,800
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual6-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG312931
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual6-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/36 mpg26/35 mpg28/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/432.0 mi.322.4/434.0 mi.336.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.0 gal.12.4 gal.12.0 gal.
Combined MPG312931
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque112 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm214 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm112 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 6350 rpm197 hp @ 6000 rpm120 hp @ 6350 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.35.5 ft.34.4 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesnoyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesnono
front fog/driving lightsnoyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesnoyesno
Packages
Super Fuel Economy Packageyesnono
Smoker's Packageyesyesyes
Equipment Group 201Byesnono
Equipment Group 200Ayesnono
Interior Protection Packageyesnoyes
SE Manual EcoBoost Packageyesnono
Comfort Packageyesnono
Cargo Management Packageyesyesyes
ST Recaro Package (Late Availability)noyesno
Equipment Group 400Anoyesno
ST Protection Packagenoyesno
Equipment Group 300Anonoyes
Exterior Protection Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
80 watts stereo outputyesnono
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnono
8 total speakersnoyesyes
Sony premium brand speakersnoyesyes
video monitornoyesyes
100 watts stereo outputnoyesyes
memory card slotnoyesyes
Sony premium brand stereo systemnoyesyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyesyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyesnono
Air conditioningyesnono
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyesnono
simulated alloy trim on dashyesyesyes
trunk lightyesnono
simulated alloy trim on doorsyesyesyes
cargo area lightnoyesyes
keyless ignitionnoyesyes
Climate controlnoyesyes
Rear floor matsnoyesno
leather and chrome trim on shift knobnoyesno
rear parking sensorsnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
rear view cameranonoyes
leather trim on shift knobnonoyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
SYNC w/MyFord Touch and Navigationyesnono
Kicker Subwooferyesnono
Navigation w/6.5" Color Touchscreennoyesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
premium clothyesyesno
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room52.7 in.52.7 in.52.7 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room50.6 in.50.6 in.50.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.37.2 in.37.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.49.2 in.49.2 in.
Rear leg room31.2 in.31.2 in.31.2 in.
Rear shoulder room49.0 in.49.0 in.49.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Power Moonroofyesyesyes
License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Keyless Entry Keypadyesnono
Fiesta Lower Door Stripeyesnoyes
Over The Top Racing Stripes Graphicnoyesno
17" Rado Grey Premium Painted Wheels w/Red Brake Calipersnoyesno
Measurements
Front track57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
Length173.6 in.160.1 in.159.7 in.
Curb weight2578 lbs.2720 lbs.2537 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.10.1 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.57.2 in.58.1 in.
EPA interior volume97.9 cu.ft.95.2 cu.ft.100.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.0 in.98.0 in.98.0 in.
Width67.8 in.67.8 in.67.8 in.
Rear track57.0 in.57.0 in.57.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Oxford White
  • Storm Grey Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Race Red
  • Green Envy Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Performance Blue
  • Oxford White
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Molten Orange Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Race Red
  • Green Envy Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Performance Blue
  • Blue Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Oxford White
  • Storm Grey Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Race Red
  • Green Envy Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Performance Blue
Interior Colors
  • Medium Light Stone w/Embossed Seat Design, premium cloth
  • Charcoal Black w/Embossed Seat Design, premium cloth
  • Charcoal Black w/Red Stitching, premium cloth
  • Charcoal Black w/Reverse Silver Stitching, premium cloth
  • Charcoal Black, premium cloth
  • Smoke Storm, leather/cloth
  • Molten Orange, leather/cloth
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
P185/60R H tiresyesnono
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesnoyes
temporary spare tireyesnoyes
All season tiresyesnoyes
15 in. wheelsyesnono
painted alloy wheelsyesnoyes
Alloy spare wheelnoyesno
205/40R W tiresnoyesno
fullsize non-matching spare tirenoyesno
17 in. wheelsnoyesno
Performance tiresnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesno
16 in. wheelsnonoyes
P195/50R16 84H tiresnonoyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
