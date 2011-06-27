Used 2014 Ford Fiesta Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,580
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|31
|29
|31
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,580
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,580
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|28/36 mpg
|26/35 mpg
|28/36 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|336.0/432.0 mi.
|322.4/434.0 mi.
|336.0/432.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|12.0 gal.
|12.4 gal.
|12.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|31
|29
|31
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,580
|Torque
|112 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|214 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|112 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.6 l
|1.6 l
|1.6 l
|Horsepower
|120 hp @ 6350 rpm
|197 hp @ 6000 rpm
|120 hp @ 6350 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.4 ft.
|35.5 ft.
|34.4 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,580
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|no
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|no
|no
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|no
|yes
|no
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$15,580
|Super Fuel Economy Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Smoker's Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Equipment Group 201B
|yes
|no
|no
|Equipment Group 200A
|yes
|no
|no
|Interior Protection Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|SE Manual EcoBoost Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Comfort Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Cargo Management Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|ST Recaro Package (Late Availability)
|no
|yes
|no
|Equipment Group 400A
|no
|yes
|no
|ST Protection Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Equipment Group 300A
|no
|no
|yes
|Exterior Protection Package
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,580
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|80 watts stereo output
|yes
|no
|no
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|8 total speakers
|no
|yes
|yes
|Sony premium brand speakers
|no
|yes
|yes
|video monitor
|no
|yes
|yes
|100 watts stereo output
|no
|yes
|yes
|memory card slot
|no
|yes
|yes
|Sony premium brand stereo system
|no
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|yes
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|no
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,580
|remote trunk release
|yes
|no
|no
|Air conditioning
|yes
|no
|no
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on shift knob
|yes
|no
|no
|simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|no
|no
|simulated alloy trim on doors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|no
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|no
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|no
|yes
|no
|leather and chrome trim on shift knob
|no
|yes
|no
|rear parking sensors
|no
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|rear view camera
|no
|no
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,580
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$15,580
|SYNC w/MyFord Touch and Navigation
|yes
|no
|no
|Kicker Subwoofer
|yes
|no
|no
|Navigation w/6.5" Color Touchscreen
|no
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,580
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,580
|premium cloth
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front head room
|39.1 in.
|39.1 in.
|39.1 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|52.7 in.
|52.7 in.
|52.7 in.
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|50.6 in.
|50.6 in.
|50.6 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|leather
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,580
|Rear head room
|37.1 in.
|37.2 in.
|37.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|49.2 in.
|49.2 in.
|49.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|31.2 in.
|31.2 in.
|31.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|49.0 in.
|49.0 in.
|49.0 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$15,580
|Power Moonroof
|yes
|yes
|yes
|License Plate Bracket
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Keyless Entry Keypad
|yes
|no
|no
|Fiesta Lower Door Stripe
|yes
|no
|yes
|Over The Top Racing Stripes Graphic
|no
|yes
|no
|17" Rado Grey Premium Painted Wheels w/Red Brake Calipers
|no
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,580
|Front track
|57.7 in.
|57.7 in.
|57.7 in.
|Length
|173.6 in.
|160.1 in.
|159.7 in.
|Curb weight
|2578 lbs.
|2720 lbs.
|2537 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.8 cu.ft.
|10.1 cu.ft.
|14.9 cu.ft.
|Height
|58.0 in.
|57.2 in.
|58.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|97.9 cu.ft.
|95.2 cu.ft.
|100.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|98.0 in.
|98.0 in.
|98.0 in.
|Width
|67.8 in.
|67.8 in.
|67.8 in.
|Rear track
|57.0 in.
|57.0 in.
|57.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,580
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,580
|P185/60R H tires
|yes
|no
|no
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|no
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|15 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|Alloy spare wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|205/40R W tires
|no
|yes
|no
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|no
|yes
|no
|17 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|Performance tires
|no
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|16 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|P195/50R16 84H tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,580
|torsion beam rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,580
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
