Used 2014 Ford Fiesta Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Fiesta Sedan
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$26,978*
Total Cash Price
$8,125
Titanium 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$25,506*
Total Cash Price
$7,681
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$24,525*
Total Cash Price
$7,386
Fiesta Hatchback
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$31,147*
Total Cash Price
$9,380
Titanium 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$31,147*
Total Cash Price
$9,380
S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$34,580*
Total Cash Price
$10,414
ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,052*
Total Cash Price
$10,857
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Fiesta Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$848
|$875
|$4,123
|Maintenance
|$1,662
|$399
|$1,810
|$573
|$2,242
|$6,686
|Repairs
|$399
|$464
|$542
|$635
|$740
|$2,781
|Taxes & Fees
|$475
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$656
|Financing
|$437
|$352
|$260
|$163
|$59
|$1,271
|Depreciation
|$2,741
|$812
|$714
|$634
|$569
|$5,469
|Fuel
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,233
|$1,271
|$5,993
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,620
|$4,035
|$5,392
|$4,131
|$5,800
|$26,978
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Fiesta Sedan Titanium 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$734
|$756
|$779
|$802
|$827
|$3,898
|Maintenance
|$1,571
|$378
|$1,711
|$542
|$2,120
|$6,321
|Repairs
|$378
|$439
|$513
|$600
|$700
|$2,629
|Taxes & Fees
|$449
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$620
|Financing
|$413
|$333
|$245
|$154
|$56
|$1,201
|Depreciation
|$2,592
|$768
|$675
|$599
|$538
|$5,171
|Fuel
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,666
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,204
|$3,815
|$5,098
|$3,905
|$5,484
|$25,506
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Fiesta Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$706
|$727
|$749
|$771
|$795
|$3,748
|Maintenance
|$1,511
|$363
|$1,645
|$521
|$2,038
|$6,078
|Repairs
|$363
|$422
|$493
|$577
|$673
|$2,528
|Taxes & Fees
|$432
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$596
|Financing
|$397
|$320
|$236
|$148
|$54
|$1,155
|Depreciation
|$2,492
|$738
|$649
|$576
|$517
|$4,972
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,927
|$3,668
|$4,902
|$3,755
|$5,273
|$24,525
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Fiesta Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$897
|$923
|$951
|$979
|$1,010
|$4,760
|Maintenance
|$1,919
|$461
|$2,089
|$662
|$2,588
|$7,719
|Repairs
|$461
|$536
|$626
|$733
|$855
|$3,211
|Taxes & Fees
|$549
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$757
|Financing
|$504
|$406
|$300
|$188
|$69
|$1,467
|Depreciation
|$3,165
|$937
|$824
|$732
|$657
|$6,314
|Fuel
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$6,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,797
|$4,658
|$6,226
|$4,769
|$6,697
|$31,147
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Fiesta Hatchback Titanium 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$897
|$923
|$951
|$979
|$1,010
|$4,760
|Maintenance
|$1,919
|$461
|$2,089
|$662
|$2,588
|$7,719
|Repairs
|$461
|$536
|$626
|$733
|$855
|$3,211
|Taxes & Fees
|$549
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$757
|Financing
|$504
|$406
|$300
|$188
|$69
|$1,467
|Depreciation
|$3,165
|$937
|$824
|$732
|$657
|$6,314
|Fuel
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$6,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,797
|$4,658
|$6,226
|$4,769
|$6,697
|$31,147
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Fiesta Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$1,121
|$5,285
|Maintenance
|$2,131
|$512
|$2,319
|$735
|$2,874
|$8,570
|Repairs
|$512
|$595
|$695
|$814
|$949
|$3,564
|Taxes & Fees
|$609
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$840
|Financing
|$560
|$451
|$333
|$209
|$76
|$1,629
|Depreciation
|$3,514
|$1,041
|$915
|$812
|$729
|$7,011
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,767
|$5,172
|$6,912
|$5,295
|$7,435
|$34,580
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Fiesta Hatchback ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,133
|$1,169
|$5,510
|Maintenance
|$2,221
|$534
|$2,418
|$766
|$2,996
|$8,935
|Repairs
|$534
|$620
|$725
|$848
|$989
|$3,716
|Taxes & Fees
|$635
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$876
|Financing
|$584
|$470
|$347
|$218
|$79
|$1,698
|Depreciation
|$3,663
|$1,085
|$954
|$847
|$760
|$7,309
|Fuel
|$1,508
|$1,554
|$1,601
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$8,009
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,183
|$5,392
|$7,206
|$5,520
|$7,751
|$36,052
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Fiesta
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Ford Fiesta in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Ford Fiesta info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge