Used 2012 Ford Fiesta SEL Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,600
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.0 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,600
Torque112 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 6350 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,600
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$16,600
Smoker's Packageyes
Interior Style Package - Arctic Whiteyes
Rapid Spec 301Ayes
Rapid Spec 300Ayes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Interior Style Package - Race Redyes
Illuminated Interior Accessory Packageyes
Cargo Management Packageyes
Metallic Interior Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,600
AM/FM stereoyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,600
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,600
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$16,600
Leather Trimmed Front Bucket Seats w/Leather 60/40 Split Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,600
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,600
premium clothyes
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,600
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.
Rear leg room31.2 in.
Rear shoulder room49.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$16,600
Fiesta Tattoo Graphic Packageyes
Power Moonroofyes
License Plate Bracketyes
Keyless Entry Keypadyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,600
Front track57.7 in.
Length173.6 in.
Curb weight2578 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume97.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.0 in.
Width67.8 in.
Rear track57.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,600
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Black
  • Violet Grey Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Lime Squeeze Metallic
  • Yellow Blaze Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Race Red
Interior Colors
  • Red w/Charcoal Black Surround, leather
  • White w/Charcoal Black Surround, leather
  • Charcoal Black, premium cloth
  • Plum Red w/Charcoal Black Piping, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Cashmere w/Charcoal Black Piping, leather
  • Charcoal Black w/Blue Accent, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,600
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P195/50R16 84H tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,600
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,600
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
