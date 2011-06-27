  1. Home
Used 1993 Ford Festiva GL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.0 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque73 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.3 l
Horsepower63 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Measurements
Height55.3 in.
Wheel base90.2 in.
Length140.5 in.
Width63.2 in.
Curb weight1797 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cayman Green Metallic
  • Hot Red
  • Black
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Aqua
  • White
