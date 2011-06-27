  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Festiva
  4. Used 1993 Ford Festiva
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(30)
Appraise this car

1993 Ford Festiva Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford Festiva for Sale
List Price Estimate
$675 - $1,604
Used Festiva for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

No changes to the 1993 Festiva.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Ford Festiva.

5(60%)
4(37%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
30 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Proven reliability
MtnRoad,03/10/2016
L 2dr Hatchback
I have a 1993 Ford Festiva L Model, 1.3L engine, 5 spd....all with less than 60,000 original miles on it. My Festiva is all original except for the tires and some new parts here and there for routine maintenance. I keep the air pressure in my original size tires at max level and the car rides really smooth. Handling is pretty good, and surprisingly it performs well in higher gears despite the small engine size. I love the simplicity of the car. Considering what transportation costs nowadays I strongly believe the reason they stopped selling this little gem in the US was because it would have seriously injured the auto industry for sales of new cars. Everyone would have eventually bought one for cheap (I think new they were only around $5,000-6,000 USD) and since they are reliable and built well there would be millions of survivor cars on the road today. As everyone knows, it's a Mazda 121 which was sold all over the World, mostly in emerging markets. The Festiva for the US market was assembled by Kia with all the Mazda parts coming from Japan, and has a Ford badge on it. I love Fords. I love Mazda, and I love Kia, so this can't get any better in my opinion. My Festiva is 23 years old as of my review and the paint is still like new. The interior cloth seats have started to disintegrate from the sun, but all the plastics have held up well. I put a couple seat covers on the front seats and it's like new again. Since I've owned the car I have replaced a few inexpensive parts, and the front windshield. The factory air conditioner works great in the Arizona summer but can cause power loss and my engine temperature to rise a bit. The engine is bulletproof and if you look online for videos there are people who video document their Festiva's turning over some serious mileage (one video I saw showed a Festiva with 500,000 miles). It is really fun to drive and I love taking mine on occasional long scenic drives into the mountains to stretch it's legs. The car gets a lot of attention wherever I take it, and someone always asks where they can get one. Parts are easy to find online (eBay, etc). UPDATE: I sold my Festiva for $3,000. The car was 24 years old. I listed it online and it sold in less than 24-hours. The lady that bought said she owned one back in the 1990s and always wished she still had it. Yes, the Festiva is popular, especially among people who previously owned one and are familiar with the utility and reliability.
Almost too well built
Bones,09/17/2008
I've owned two of these cars, the last one I still own. It's almost as if this car was built way before its time. Now with gas what it is, I hear less and less laughing. It's pretty obvious in cars of this size bueracracy is the only thing standing between fuel economy and cars that boast of 23 MPG. This car gets 40 MPG all day long. My buddy and I collected 7 of these cars way before cas went up. We made topless parade vehicles, drove them and parted them. Now, we always have parts and drive like-new 93's. It was dumb luck, but oh-so-sweet. I drive mine around town, he bounces back and forth to Key west in his. They are a dream at 70, but commute like motorcycles.
Festevil
kyle,03/17/2009
i own a festiva gt and its got alittle under 93000 miles, and other then alittle transmission trouble, i love the car, i get my fair share of funny looks but their just mad i can park in small spots at work, down town, and at clubs. i did redo the suspension to make it more of a comfordable ride. if anyone else is looking to do so just look for coil overs off of an ATV, yes funny but with the right amount of skill and patients... it worked my festiva never dies, so it got the nic- name, "FestEvil" which is being painted on the trunk after the dents and scratches are removed. great cars hope the 2011 model is as great as its grandfather
Reliable to a Fault- Just keeps running!
FestivaFan,12/10/2009
Bought this car as a temporary replacement for my beloved wrecked 89 1/2 Mustang. Seven years later, I still have it. Getting fantastic gas mileage is addictive. It is also a great city car, no self respecting car thief or jacker will mess with a lowly Festiva. Not a great car to be in during an accident, but it is nimble enough to avoid situations bigger cars couldn't. After all, are we all going to be forced to drive SUV Panzers to be safe from the SUV bullies. I hope not. The Edmonds pricing for the Festiva is a joke, I can sell this car for what I paid for it tomorrow. They are revered for their reliability, storage, and mileage. All the same reasons I will keep driving it until it dies.
See all 30 reviews of the 1993 Ford Festiva
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
30 city / 38 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
63 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
30 city / 38 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
63 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1993 Ford Festiva features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Ford Festiva

Used 1993 Ford Festiva Overview

The Used 1993 Ford Festiva is offered in the following submodels: Festiva Hatchback. Available styles include L 2dr Hatchback, and GL 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Ford Festiva?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Ford Festivas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Ford Festiva for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Ford Festiva.

Can't find a used 1993 Ford Festivas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Festiva for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,995.

Find a used Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,323.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Festiva for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,145.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,731.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Ford Festiva?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Festiva lease specials

Related Used 1993 Ford Festiva info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles