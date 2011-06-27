  1. Home
Used 1993 Ford Festiva Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Festiva
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG3333
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/38 mpg30/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/380.0 mi.300.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.0 gal.10.0 gal.
Combined MPG3333
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque73 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm73 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size1.3 l1.3 l
Horsepower63 hp @ 5000 rpm63 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.
Measurements
Height55.3 in.55.3 in.
Wheel base90.2 in.90.2 in.
Length140.5 in.140.5 in.
Width63.2 in.63.2 in.
Curb weight1797 lbs.1797 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aqua
  • Black
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Cayman Green Metallic
  • Hot Red
  • White
