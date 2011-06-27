  1. Home
Used 1992 Ford Festiva L Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/370.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.0 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque73 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.3 l
Horsepower63 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.
Front shoulder room51.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room47.2 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room50.9 in.
Measurements
Length140.5 in.
Curb weight1797 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.7 cu.ft.
Height55.3 in.
Wheel base90.2 in.
Width63.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Hot Red
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Cayman Green Metallic
  • Aqua
  • White
  • Black
