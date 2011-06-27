Used 1991 Ford Festiva Consumer Reviews

The 'wip' Joseph , 07/08/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car for my then 16 y/o daughter as a 'disposable' vehicle with the intention of replacing it within 6 months or when she totaled it... Well, 8 years later and the car is still going strong. It has has several repairs due to use and abuse but it has performed flawlessly overall. Now, it is the pride and joy of my youngest son who keeps it in tip top running condition. He is always looking for ways to better it without altering the original package. Report Abuse

Ford Festiva 1991 Scott Postma , 04/30/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've found this car trustworthy and free from unexpected maintenance. Not recomended for heavy highway driving as wind has effect on car. After 125,000 miles motor is very sound and doesn't burn oil. The interior is roomy and can hold 4 adults with leg room and headroom, or three bales of hay and two adults. I've enjoyed the smallness of the car as parking and turning around is very simple and quick, especially in downtown areas.

great used car babs , 07/06/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for almost 10 years, and and its always been reliable. It now has over 100,000 miles on it with little rust and few repairs for it's age (mostly limited to wheel bearings and mufflers). The fuel economy on a 5-speed is fantastic, it's great fun to drive, and it has always handled snow, wet pavement, and icy conditions relatively well. For someone with short legs, its particularly great; I can reach the pedals and still sit comfortably far back from the steering wheel. Repairs have proven to be relatively inexpensive, and there is plenty of room in the back for hauling camping equipment.

I love my festy! Charlie1717 , 12/28/2009 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I love my Festiva. Great MPG, fun to drive, Very reliable. If you want a good fun reliable car with unbelievable gas mileage then buy a festiva. They are getting hard to come by. FESTIVA!