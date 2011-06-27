  1. Home
Used 1991 Ford Festiva Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Festiva
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The 'wip'

Joseph, 07/08/2009
I bought this car for my then 16 y/o daughter as a 'disposable' vehicle with the intention of replacing it within 6 months or when she totaled it... Well, 8 years later and the car is still going strong. It has has several repairs due to use and abuse but it has performed flawlessly overall. Now, it is the pride and joy of my youngest son who keeps it in tip top running condition. He is always looking for ways to better it without altering the original package.

Ford Festiva 1991

Scott Postma, 04/30/2005
I've found this car trustworthy and free from unexpected maintenance. Not recomended for heavy highway driving as wind has effect on car. After 125,000 miles motor is very sound and doesn't burn oil. The interior is roomy and can hold 4 adults with leg room and headroom, or three bales of hay and two adults. I've enjoyed the smallness of the car as parking and turning around is very simple and quick, especially in downtown areas.

great used car

babs, 07/06/2003
I have owned this car for almost 10 years, and and its always been reliable. It now has over 100,000 miles on it with little rust and few repairs for it's age (mostly limited to wheel bearings and mufflers). The fuel economy on a 5-speed is fantastic, it's great fun to drive, and it has always handled snow, wet pavement, and icy conditions relatively well. For someone with short legs, its particularly great; I can reach the pedals and still sit comfortably far back from the steering wheel. Repairs have proven to be relatively inexpensive, and there is plenty of room in the back for hauling camping equipment.

I love my festy!

Charlie1717, 12/28/2009
I love my Festiva. Great MPG, fun to drive, Very reliable. If you want a good fun reliable car with unbelievable gas mileage then buy a festiva. They are getting hard to come by. FESTIVA!

Best damn car i ever had!!!

tgunn71, 08/17/2012
I had this car for 17 years before having to make the sad decision to let her go at 225k miles when she had electrical issues that were going to be to pricey to fix. In its early days I experienced gas mileage in excess of 50 mpg hwy and nearly 60 mpg on long road trips at approx. 70 mph. Even when it got older she still got over 40mpg highway but I chose to no longer take her on long road trips for fear she wouldnt make it. This was also the best car I have ever driven in the snow. I never got stuck once. Wish I could find another one. I'd take it in a heartbeat.

