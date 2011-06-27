  1. Home
2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum Specs & Features

More about the 2022 F-450 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$83,910
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity48.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
direct injection (diesel)yes
Base engine size6.7 l
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower475 hp @ 2,600 rpm
Torque1,050 lb-ft @ 1,600 rpm
Valves32
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity24,200 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity5,320 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Skid Plate Package +$100
Camper Package +$160
Snow Plow Prep Package +$250
FX4 Off-Road Package +$400
Heavy Service Front Suspension Package +$125
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All-Weather Floor Mats +$135
Premium Vinyl Flooring +$115
Upfitter Switches +$165
Individual Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring System +$500
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater +$250
Vehicle Safe By Console Vault +$330
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
massagingyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.8 in.
Front hip room62.5 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
ToughBed Spray-In Bedliner +$595
Stowable Loading Ramps +$695
Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Front Wheel Well Liners +$180
Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet) +$45
Gooseneck Dual Hitch Kit +$525
Panoramic Moonroof +$1,495
Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$1,695
Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$995
Bright Aluminum Cross Bed Tool Box by Weather Guard +$950
Matte Black Aluminum Cross Bed Tool Box by Weather Guard +$950
5th Wheel Hitch Kit +$1,495
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$525
Black Molded Hood Deflector +$130
Dimensions
Angle of approach19.0 degrees
Angle of departure20.2 degrees
Bed Length98.1 in.
Curb weight8,587 lbs.
Gross weight14,000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height82.1 in.
Length266.2 in.
Maximum payload5,320 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity24,200 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors105.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors96.0 in.
Wheel base176.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Dark Marsala, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
partial wheel coversyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
19.5 in. wheelsyes
225/70R G tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
