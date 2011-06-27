2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$60,420
|Engine Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|3
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|manual locking hubs
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel tank capacity
|29.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Diesel fuel
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection (diesel)
|yes
|Base engine size
|6.7 l
|Base engine type
|Diesel
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|475 hp @ 2,600 rpm
|Torque
|1,050 lb-ft @ 1,600 rpm
|Valves
|32
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|21,200 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|5,900 lbs.
|Safety
|3 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Camper Package
|+$160
|Snow Plow/Camper Package
|+$305
|Snow Plow Prep Package
|+$250
|FX4 Off-Road Package
|+$400
|Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System w/Pro Trailer Backup Assist Package
|+$1,655
|Skid Plate Package
|+$100
|Heavy Service Front Suspension Package
|+$125
|XLT Value Package
|+$1,340
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|5 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Adjustable Gas and Brake Pedals (Fleet)
|+$120
|Carpet Delete
|+-$50
|Upfitter Switches
|+$165
|Individual Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring System
|+$500
|Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater
|+$250
|Navigation System
|+$570
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|+$130
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|Front hip room
|62.5 in.
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|66.7 in.
|Exterior Options
|PowerScope Telescoping Trailer Tow Mirrors
|+$280
|Stowable Loading Ramps
|+$695
|Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)
|+$45
|6" Angular Black Molded-In-Color Platform Running Boards
|+$320
|360-Degree Dual Beacon Amber LED Warning Strobes (Fleet)
|+$600
|360-Degree Dual Beacon Amber-White LED Warning Strobes (Fleet)
|+$600
|Tailgate Step
|+$375
|Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|+$525
|Black Molded Hood Deflector
|+$130
|ToughBed Spray-In Bedliner
|+$595
|Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flaps
|yes
|Front Wheel Well Liners
|+$180
|LED Box Lighting
|+$60
|Gooseneck Dual Hitch Kit
|+$525
|Defrost w/Fixed Glass
|+$60
|Halogen Fog Lamps
|+$130
|Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|+$1,695
|Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|+$995
|Matte Black Aluminum Cross Bed Tool Box by Weather Guard
|+$950
|5th Wheel Hitch Kit
|+$1,495
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|18.5 degrees
|Angle of departure
|21.5 degrees
|Bed Length
|98.1 in.
|Curb weight
|8,012 lbs.
|Gross weight
|14,000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.6 in.
|Height
|82.0 in.
|Length
|231.8 in.
|Maximum payload
|5,900 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|21,200 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|105.9 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|96.0 in.
|Wheel base
|141.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|partial wheel covers
|yes
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|19.5 in. wheels
|yes
|225/70R G tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 3500 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2008
- Used BMW Z4 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class 2000
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2011
- Used Lexus IS 250 C 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2011
- Used Nissan NV Passenger 2017 For Sale
- Used GMC Canyon 2005
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Subaru Outback 2021
- 2021 Audi A7
- 2021 Honda Clarity
- Kia Soul 2021
- BMW ALPINA B7 2021
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- 2022 BMW X3 News
- 2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid
Other models to consider
- 2021 Mustang
- Ford Mustang 2020
- 2020 Ford Ranger
- 2020 Transit Passenger Van
- 2020 Fusion Hybrid
- 2021 Ford Explorer
- 2021 F-150
- 2020 F-150
- 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 A5
- 2021 Chevrolet Spark
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 A5
- 2021 Hardtop 4 Door
- 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
- 2021 Volkswagen Arteon
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI
- 2020 Subaru Impreza
- 2021 Nissan LEAF
Latest updates on new cars
- 2022 Lamborghini Aventador News
- 2022 Toyota GR 86 News
- 2022 Toyota GR Supra News
- 2022 Porsche 911 News
- 2022 Porsche Cayenne News
Recommended
- Ford Focus 2018 Hatchback Features Specs
- Ford Freestar 2006 Features Specs
- Ford Taurus X 2005 Features Specs
- Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid 2016 Features Specs
- Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid 2018 Features Specs
Other models
- Used Kia Seltos in Sugar Land, TX
- Used Cadillac Elr in Lakewood, CA
- Used Mercury Grand-Marquis in Carlsbad, CA
- Used Ford Focus-Rs in Pico Rivera, CA
- Used Land-Rover Range-Rover-Evoque in San Angelo, TX
- Used Chrysler Aspen in Baytown, TX
- Used Land-Rover LR3 in Menifee, CA
- Used Bentley Continental-Flying-Spur-Speed in Westminster, CO
- Used Mercedes-Benz Gle-Class in Cranston, RI
- Used Ford Ecosport in Grand Junction, CO
- Used Ford F-350-Super-Duty in Daly City, CA
- Used Lexus RX-350 in Kalamazoo, MI
- Used Volkswagen Atlas-Cross-Sport in Jupiter, FL
- Used Jaguar E-Pace in Bethlehem, PA
- Used Volvo XC40 in Avondale, AZ