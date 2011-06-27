  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-450 Super Duty
  4. 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT Specs & Features

More about the 2022 F-450 Super Duty
More about the 2022 F-450 Super Duty
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$60,420
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
manual locking hubsyes
part time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity29.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injection (diesel)yes
Base engine size6.7 l
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower475 hp @ 2,600 rpm
Torque1,050 lb-ft @ 1,600 rpm
Valves32
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity21,200 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity5,900 lbs.
Safety
Safety
3 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Camper Package +$160
Snow Plow/Camper Package +$305
Snow Plow Prep Package +$250
FX4 Off-Road Package +$400
Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System w/Pro Trailer Backup Assist Package +$1,655
Skid Plate Package +$100
Heavy Service Front Suspension Package +$125
XLT Value Package +$1,340
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
5 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Adjustable Gas and Brake Pedals (Fleet) +$120
Carpet Delete +-$50
Upfitter Switches +$165
Individual Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring System +$500
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater +$250
Navigation System +$570
All-Weather Floor Mats +$130
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
clothyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.8 in.
Front hip room62.5 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
PowerScope Telescoping Trailer Tow Mirrors +$280
Stowable Loading Ramps +$695
Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet) +$45
6" Angular Black Molded-In-Color Platform Running Boards +$320
360-Degree Dual Beacon Amber LED Warning Strobes (Fleet) +$600
360-Degree Dual Beacon Amber-White LED Warning Strobes (Fleet) +$600
Tailgate Step +$375
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$525
Black Molded Hood Deflector +$130
ToughBed Spray-In Bedliner +$595
Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Front Wheel Well Liners +$180
LED Box Lighting +$60
Gooseneck Dual Hitch Kit +$525
Defrost w/Fixed Glass +$60
Halogen Fog Lamps +$130
Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$1,695
Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$995
Matte Black Aluminum Cross Bed Tool Box by Weather Guard +$950
5th Wheel Hitch Kit +$1,495
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach18.5 degrees
Angle of departure21.5 degrees
Bed Length98.1 in.
Curb weight8,012 lbs.
Gross weight14,000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height82.0 in.
Length231.8 in.
Maximum payload5,900 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity21,200 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors105.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors96.0 in.
Wheel base141.6 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Orange (Fleet)
  • Green (Fleet)
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Green Gem (Fleet)
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Vermillion Red (Fleet)
  • Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Race Red
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Earth Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
partial wheel coversyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
19.5 in. wheelsyes
225/70R G tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Recommended

Other models