2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab
MSRP range: $55,795 - $92,270
FAQ
Is the Ford F-450 Super Duty a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 F-450 Super Duty both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford F-450 Super Duty. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty:
- Available 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Four-wheel drive standard on King Ranch and Platinum trims
- Minor updates to feature availability
- Part of the third Super Duty generation introduced for 2017
Is the Ford F-450 Super Duty reliable?
To determine whether the Ford F-450 Super Duty is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the F-450 Super Duty. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the F-450 Super Duty's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 F-450 Super Duty is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty?
The least-expensive 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty is the 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $55,795.
Other versions include:
- Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $92,270
- XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $58,560
- XLT 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $61,440
- XL 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $55,795
- Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $71,130
- King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $80,040
- XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $63,760
- Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $83,910
- Lariat 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $68,365
What are the different models of Ford F-450 Super Duty?
If you're interested in the Ford F-450 Super Duty, the next question is, which F-450 Super Duty model is right for you? F-450 Super Duty variants include Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), and XL 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A). For a full list of F-450 Super Duty models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
