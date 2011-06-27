  1. Home
MSRP range: $55,795 - $92,270
MSRP$57,490
Edmunds suggests you pay$57,933
What Should I Pay
2 for sale near you
  • 2 Trims
Is the Ford F-450 Super Duty a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 F-450 Super Duty both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford F-450 Super Duty. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty:

  • Available 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Four-wheel drive standard on King Ranch and Platinum trims
  • Minor updates to feature availability
  • Part of the third Super Duty generation introduced for 2017
Learn more

Is the Ford F-450 Super Duty reliable?

To determine whether the Ford F-450 Super Duty is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the F-450 Super Duty. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the F-450 Super Duty's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 F-450 Super Duty is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty?

The least-expensive 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty is the 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $55,795.

Other versions include:

  • Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $92,270
  • XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $58,560
  • XLT 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $61,440
  • XL 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $55,795
  • Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $71,130
  • King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $80,040
  • XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $63,760
  • Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $83,910
  • Lariat 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $68,365
Learn more

What are the different models of Ford F-450 Super Duty?

If you're interested in the Ford F-450 Super Duty, the next question is, which F-450 Super Duty model is right for you? F-450 Super Duty variants include Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), and XL 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A). For a full list of F-450 Super Duty models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab Overview

The 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab is offered in the following styles: Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), XL 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), and Lariat 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A). Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab models are available with a 6.7 L-liter diesel engine, with output up to 475 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab comes with four wheel drive, and rear wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 10-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 100000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including Limited, XL, XLT, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab?

2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)

2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)

2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)

2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cabs are available in my area?

2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab Listings and Inventory

There are currently 2 new 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cabs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $67,110 and mileage as low as 5 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $14,262.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab and all available trim types: Limited, XL, XLT, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space).

What is the MPG of a 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab?

2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), 10-speed shiftable automatic, diesel fuel

2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), 10-speed shiftable automatic, diesel fuel

2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), 10-speed shiftable automatic, diesel fuel

EPA Est. MPGN/A
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainfour wheel drive
Displacement6.7 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase176.0 in.
Length266.2 in.
WidthN/A
Height82.1 in.
Curb Weight8587 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials

