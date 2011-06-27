  1. Home
2021 Ford F-450 Super Duty Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$91,125
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity48.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque1050 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
direct injection (diesel)yes
Horsepower475 hp @ 2600 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
FX4 Off-Road Packageyes
Skid Plate Packageyes
Heavy Service Front Suspension Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
adjustable pedalsyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Premium Vinyl Flooringyes
Individual Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring Systemyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Vehicle Safe By Console Vaultyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
massagingyes
Front head room40.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guardyes
ToughBed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Premium Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guardyes
Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)yes
Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Stowable Loading Rampsyes
Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Gooseneck Dual Hitch Kityes
5th Wheel Hitch Kityes
Front Wheel Well Linersyes
Black Molded Hood Deflectoryes
Measurements
Angle of departure20.2 degrees
Length266.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity24200 lbs.
Curb weight8587 lbs.
Gross weight14000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Angle of approach19.0 degrees
Height82.1 in.
Maximum payload5320 lbs.
Wheel base176.0 in.
Width96.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Highland Tan, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
19.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
225/70R G tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

