2021 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL Features & Specs

More about the 2021 F-450 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$57,590
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$57,590
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$57,590
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity48.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$57,590
Torque1050 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
direct injection (diesel)yes
Horsepower475 hp @ 2600 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$57,590
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$57,590
Snow Plow/Camper Packageyes
Power Equipment Groupyes
XL Decor Package (Fleet)yes
Snow Plow Prep Packageyes
Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System w/Pro Trailer Backup Assist Packageyes
FX4 Off-Road Packageyes
STX Appearance Packageyes
Skid Plate Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
Heavy Service Front Suspension Packageyes
XL Value Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$57,590
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$57,590
Passenger vanity mirroryes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front cupholdersyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$57,590
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$57,590
Cruise Control (Fleet)yes
SYNC 3yes
110V/400W Outletyes
Cloth Front Seats with Mini-Console (Fleet)yes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Vinyl High Back Bucket Seats (Fleet)yes
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seatyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Carpet Flooringyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$57,590
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,590
Front head room40.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,590
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.9 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$57,590
Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guardyes
Premium Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guardyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Stowable Loading Rampsyes
6" Angular Chrome Step Barsyes
6" Angular Black Molded-In-Color Platform Running Boardsyes
Privacy Glassyes
Spare Tire Delete (Fleet)yes
Black Molded Hood Deflectoryes
Power Sliding Rear Windowyes
Amber LED Warning Strobes (Fleet)yes
ToughBed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Amber-White LED Warning Strobes (Fleet)yes
BoxLink Locking Cleatsyes
Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)yes
LED Box Lightingyes
Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Gooseneck Dual Hitch Kityes
5th Wheel Hitch Kityes
Halogen Fog Lampsyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Front Wheel Well Linersyes
Defrost w/Fixed & Privacy Glassyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$57,590
Angle of departure20.2 degrees
Length266.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity24200 lbs.
Curb weight8587 lbs.
Gross weight14000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Angle of approach19.0 degrees
Height82.1 in.
Maximum payload5320 lbs.
Wheel base176.0 in.
Width96.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$57,590
Exterior Colors
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Earth Gray (Fleet), vinyl
  • Medium Earth Gray, vinyl
  • Medium Earth Gray, cloth
  • Medium Earth Gray (Fleet), cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$57,590
partial wheel coversyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
19.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
225/70R G tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$57,590
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$57,590
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

