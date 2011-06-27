  1. Home
2021 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat Features & Specs

More about the 2021 F-450 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$70,030
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$70,030
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$70,030
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity48.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$70,030
Torque1050 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
direct injection (diesel)yes
Horsepower475 hp @ 2600 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$70,030
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$70,030
Snow Plow/Camper Packageyes
Lariat Ultimate Packageyes
Chrome Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep Packageyes
Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System w/Pro Trailer Backup Assist Packageyes
LED Lighting Packageyes
FX4 Off-Road Packageyes
Skid Plate Packageyes
Lariat Value Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
Heavy Service Front Suspension Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$70,030
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$70,030
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
adjustable pedalsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$70,030
digital keypad power door locksyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$70,030
Leather 40/20/40 Split Bench Seatyes
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Navigation Systemyes
Vehicle Safe By Console Vaultyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Individual Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring Systemyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Universal Garage Door Openeryes
Carpet Deleteyes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$70,030
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$70,030
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$70,030
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$70,030
Panoramic Moonroofyes
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers w/Heated Steering Wheelyes
Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guardyes
Amber LED Warning Strobes (Fleet)yes
ToughBed Spray-In Bedlineryes
6" Angular Chrome Extended Running Boardsyes
Power Running Boardsyes
Lower Accent Two-Tone Paintyes
Premium Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guardyes
Amber-White LED Warning Strobes (Fleet)yes
Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)yes
Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Stowable Loading Rampsyes
LED Box Lightingyes
Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Gooseneck Dual Hitch Kityes
5th Wheel Hitch Kityes
Tailgate Stepyes
Front Wheel Well Linersyes
Black Molded Hood Deflectoryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$70,030
Angle of departure20.2 degrees
Length266.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity24200 lbs.
Curb weight8587 lbs.
Gross weight14000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Angle of approach19.0 degrees
Height82.1 in.
Maximum payload5320 lbs.
Wheel base176.0 in.
Width96.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$70,030
Exterior Colors
  • Iconic Silver Metallic/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Lithium Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Light Camel, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$70,030
partial wheel coversyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
19.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
225/70R G tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$70,030
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$70,030
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

