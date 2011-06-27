  1. Home
2021 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2021 F-450 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$56,270
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$56,270
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$56,270
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity29.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$56,270
Torque1050 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
direct injection (diesel)yes
Horsepower475 hp @ 2600 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$56,270
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$56,270
Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System w/Pro Trailer Backup Assist Packageyes
XLT Value Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
Heavy Service Front Suspension Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$56,270
AM/FM stereoyes
5 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$56,270
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$56,270
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$56,270
Navigation Systemyes
Adjustable Gas and Brake Pedals (Fleet)yes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Individual Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring Systemyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Carpet Deleteyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$56,270
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,270
Front head room40.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$56,270
Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guardyes
Amber LED Warning Strobes (Fleet)yes
ToughBed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Premium Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guardyes
PowerScope Telescoping Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Amber-White LED Warning Strobes (Fleet)yes
Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)yes
Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Stowable Loading Rampsyes
LED Box Lightingyes
Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Gooseneck Dual Hitch Kityes
5th Wheel Hitch Kityes
Halogen Fog Lampsyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Front Wheel Well Linersyes
Defrost w/Fixed Glassyes
Black Molded Hood Deflectoryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$56,270
Angle of departure21.6 degrees
Length231.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity21200 lbs.
Curb weight7712 lbs.
Gross weight14000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Angle of approach18.5 degrees
Height82.0 in.
Maximum payload6210 lbs.
Wheel base141.6 in.
Width96.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$56,270
Exterior Colors
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Lithium Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Camel, cloth
  • Medium Earth Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$56,270
partial wheel coversyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
19.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
225/70R G tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$56,270
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$56,270
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

