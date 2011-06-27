2021 Ford F-450 Super Duty Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
XL 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
XLT 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
F-450 Super Duty Regular Cab
XL 2dr Regular Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
XLT 2dr Regular Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Data for 2021 F-450 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) is not available.
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2021 F-450 Super Duty
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2021 Ford F-450 Super Duty in Virginia is:not available
Related 2021 Ford F-450 Super Duty info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Tesla Model S 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2005
- Used Mazda CX-3 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2010
- Used Ram 1500 2006
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2014
- Used Toyota Sienna 2011
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Tesla Model 3
- Acura RDX 2020
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- Ford Shelby GT350 2019
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus RX 450hL
- Toyota Prius Prime 2019
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- Lexus NX 300 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Sedans
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Convertibles
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Coupes
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Maybach
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- 2019 Phantom
- 2019 BMW 3 Series
- 2020 Audi A7
- Chevrolet Sonic 2020
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2021 M3
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2020 Lincoln Continental